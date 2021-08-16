 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome to Citadel Signature Homes' new "Timeless Collection" masterpiece, The Noa. This spacious ranch has a modern farmhouse feel with tons of natural light. The main floor shows off the custom kitchen, walk-in pantry, large great room, and dining rom that steps out to a quaint covered patio with a fireplace and views of the lake. The master suite boasts an oversized soaker tub, tiled shower, large walk-in close, and laundry off the master closet which offers convenience and luxury. There are four additional spacious bedrooms with "Hollywood-style" Jack-and-Jill bathrooms. To top if off, the finished walkout basement is equipped with an amazing wet bar & rec room. * INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF BUILDERS OTHER HOME PLANS AND FINISHES, FINISHES MAY VARY *

