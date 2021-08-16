Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome to Citadel Signature Homes' new "Timeless Collection" masterpiece, The Noa. This spacious ranch has a modern farmhouse feel with tons of natural light. The main floor shows off the custom kitchen, walk-in pantry, large great room, and dining rom that steps out to a quaint covered patio with a fireplace and views of the lake. The master suite boasts an oversized soaker tub, tiled shower, large walk-in close, and laundry off the master closet which offers convenience and luxury. There are four additional spacious bedrooms with "Hollywood-style" Jack-and-Jill bathrooms. To top if off, the finished walkout basement is equipped with an amazing wet bar & rec room. * INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF BUILDERS OTHER HOME PLANS AND FINISHES, FINISHES MAY VARY *
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a …
- Updated
Fremont City Councilmember Michael Kuhns formally announced his resignation as Ward 3’s representative Wednesday.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Nye Square has welcomed Brooke Belina as its new executive director.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.