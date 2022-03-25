 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Russell Brown, M: 402-670-1500, russ.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Amazing Opportunity to Own a Builder's Personal Home with all the Upgrades in a Popular Elkhorn Neighborhood! Spacious Open Ranch Plan with Wood Floors throughout the Entry, Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Front Bedroom/Office, & Halls! Whole House Music Throughout Home, Deck, Patio, & Garage! Quartz Counters Throughout! Upgraded Monogram Kitchen Appliances with Gas Cooktop, Advantium Microwave, Wall Oven, & French Door Refrigerator! Finished Walk out Lower Level Ready for Entertaining with Surround Sound in the Family Room & Wet Bar with Storage Area (Perfect for a Wine Cellar)! Outside Enjoy the Covered Deck with Composite Decking and Metal Handrail, Professional Landscaping, & 6' Black Metal Fence! All Located Close to Schools, Restaurants, & Shopping!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News