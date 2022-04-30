5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $660,000

Ashley Sum, M: 402-880-7629, ashleysumrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/ashley.sum - Open Saturday 4/30 11-1| Remarkable walkout ranch with breath taking lake & sunset views. Just built in 2019 by Ramm Construction. Large windows across the entire back of the house. Welcoming & open main floor, perfect for dinner parties. Beautiful stone fireplace with built in cabinets on either side & floating shelves. 3 bedrooms on the main. Master split from the other bedrooms & looks to the lake. Master Bathroom with dbl sinks, large walk in tiled shower, oversized closet walks through to main floor laundry. The fnished lower level features a large wet bar, ample space for more entertaining, 2 additional bedrooms w/ 3/4 bath, 2 storage spaces and walks out to lower level patio and fully fenced yard. Over $15,000 in landscaping. Easy walk to Flanagan lake...5mile trail around, playground, multiple picnic areas, fishing and canoeing...Don't wait to build. This home has it all and is ready N