Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine homes. Privada is a new development in the Elkhorn school district that provides a great mixed property environment. Privada Villas are designed for someone that wants beautiful custom home for their taste. HOA will provide mowing, snow removal and trash removal as part of you monthly fee. This model offers 11' ceilings, large kitchen with large pantry, a wonderful Owners suite including a large zero entry shower. Contact us today to discuss your Villa on walkout or flat lots available.This is a model home not for sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $669,000
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
First National Bank of Omaha announced this week that it would relocate its operations from 152 E. Sixth St. to its buildings across Main Stre…
Fremont Public Schools announced that its buildings would have a mandatory mask requirement starting Tuesday.
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
Fremont Police investigated criminal mischief to a parked vehicle at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600 block of west Ninth Street.
At approximately 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15, Fremont Police investigated a burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of North Pine Street.