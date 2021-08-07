Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Open Sun 8/8 1-3PM!!! Expansive 2 story in The Prairies, one of Elkhorn South’s most coveted neighborhoods, is located just steps from community pool & clubhouse! You will be greeted by soaring 2 story entry leading to open main level with gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. Custom kitchen with ample cabinet & pantry space, large island, granite & SS appliances. Just what everyone is looking for today…main floor His & Hers private office spaces. The 2nd level boasts huge master suite retreat with His & Hers vanities, walk-in shower w/double shower heads, jetted tub, large walk-in closet & attached laundry area. Also featured on the 2nd floor is beds #2 & #3 sharing a Hollywood style double bathroom as well as a #4 bedroom suite w/private bath. You will love the fully finished basement with theater area & wet bar as well as full bath & 5th b
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000
