Katie Day, M: 402-681-4222, katie.day@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Absolutely stunning Elkhorn home in The Prairies. Check out this 5 bed, 5 bath ranch. Built in 2018, this home has it all and has been meticulously maintained! Beautiful kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with quartz counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with a 2nd full-size fridge plus microwave. Open floor plan with a spacious great room, gas fireplace, shiplap, and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. Gorgeous primary bed/bath w/custom ceiling, beautiful fixtures and wow what a shower! Primary closet w/ built-in's and stackable laundry. 2 additional bed/offices on main w/ laundry, 2 additional bathrooms and an awesome drop zone! LL has 2 BR's, workout/flex room, 2 bathrooms, rec room, snack zone/wet bar plus laundry. Covered deck and fully fenced yard. Just blocks from the neighborhood pool and clubhouse plus beautiful walking trails! Elkhorn Schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $679,000
