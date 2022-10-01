 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $680,000

Rachel Skradski Luhrs, M: 402-650-4727, Rachel.skradski.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Backs to trees!! Skyline Floorplan from Colony Custom Homes. This zero entry new construction home is currently in the process of being built w/an estimated completion date of January 2023 (pictures are of a similar home). This spacious ranch features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & a 3 car garage with a total of 4013 FSF. The custom kitchen has a walk in pantry, GE appliances, quartz countertops and a backsplash. Open to the living room with stone fireplace and dining room with a wall of windows overlooking the back yard. The primary suite has a gorgeous tiled shower, double vanities w/quartz countertops & a large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. The LL features 9' ceilings. The large rec room has an additional fireplace & a wetbar. You will also find 2 additional bedrooms & a 3/4 bath. Located in South Hamptons w/a very private back yard. Still time to pick many o

