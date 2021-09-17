5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $680,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Welcome Home! New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction in desirable Spruce Abbey. This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 4 car garage/Sports Court featuring basketball hoop & rock climbing wall! You will fall in love with the open kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinetry, huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the kitchen appliances are included! Enjoy the Primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks & heated floor. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural light. Split floorpan w/ 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the other side of the main floor. The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room w/window (no closet), and lots of windows for natural light. Nice covered deck and flat yard. High end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. NOV Est. Com