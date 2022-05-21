Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Stunning west facing 5BR 3BA custom ranch by Showcase Homes in desirable Elkhorn View Estates! Walk into this showstopper and be impressed with all the custom details, beautiful front room with stone to ceiling fireplace. Bookcases and 9ft ceiling. Gorgeous chefs kitchen features birch cabinets, SS appliances, large island, granite counter tops, double oven, gas cook top, hidden walk in pantry. Maple hardwood floors in kitchen through LR. Drop zone. Huge 3 car side load garage (3,631 and 2 car side is 36in deep which would actually fit 4 small cars, single garage 1,300sqft) Awesome basement w/ wetbar, 2 bedrooms and bath, Harmon Kardon surround sound system. Sculptured tray ceilings in LR and primary BR. Lots of storage! High end washer/dryer, RO system, & water softner are negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $680,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.