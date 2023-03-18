Andrea Critser, M: 402-536-9860, andrea@covetrealestate.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending Don't miss this spacious two-story home in Elkhorn South! This open floor plan offers plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with a large island, and a walk-in pantry. The bonus room off the kitchen would be perfect as an office, playroom, or even a guest room. Upstairs you'll find 4 generous-sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a laundry room. The inviting master suite features a walk-in shower, a whirlpool tub, double sinks, a vanity area, and an oversized walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level is ready for entertaining with a wet bar, full-sized fridge, large rec room, and additional bedroom and full bath. The heated garage is complete with epoxy floors. Extensive landscaping, including a rock bubbler fountain, and a fully-fenced yard are ready for you to enjoy this summer!