Sherri & Ron Burkle, M: 402-670-0912, sherriburkle@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sherri.burkle - Stunning west facing 5BR 3BA custom ranch by Showcase Homes in desirable Elkhorn View Estates! Walk into this showstopper and be impressed with all the custom details, beautiful front room with stone to ceiling fireplace. Bookcases and 9ft ceiling. Gorgeous chefs kitchen features birch cabinets, SS appliances, large island, granite counter tops, double oven, gas cook top, hidden walk in pantry. Maple hardwood floors in kitchen through LR. Drop zone. Huge 3 car side load garage (3,631 and 2 car side is 36in deep which would actually fit 4 small cars, single garage 1,300sqft) Awesome basement w/ wetbar, 2 bedrooms and bath, Harmon Kardon surround sound system. Sculptured tray ceilings in LR and primary BR. Lots of storage! High end washer/dryer, RO system, & water softner are negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded at 1:51 a.m. May 8 to the 1400 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a disturbance.
For students, the last day of school usually means a three-month break from textbooks, lectures, and all that homework. But for two retiring t…
Police arrest Fremont woman
Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:51 p.m. May 8 to the 1900 block of North Clarkson Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. May 8 to the 700 block of North William Avenue in reference to an unknown party continually kno…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
KEARNEY—A 36-year-old record fell and a district title was brought home from the A-1 district meet Tuesday by the Fremont girls track team.
Fremont Police responded at 2:06 a.m. May 12 to a residence in the 700 block of West 11th Street with the Fremont Fire Department for a medica…
A Fremont teen was arrested and jailed twice on Thursday.