The Timeless Collection by Citadel Signature Homes presents THE NOA! The home is a favorite, known for its open floor plan and spacious interior. Upon entering from the 3 car garage you will find the conveniently located mud room. Easy access to the laundry room next to the mud room. The kitchen and pantry boast custom cabinets that provide plenty of storage. Two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom can be found just off the living room. The primary suite has its own oasis with includes a free-standing soaker tub, tile flooring and shower as well as an expansive walk-in closet. The basement will be finished to include a rec room, bar, two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and Maxim lighting throughout. Currently under construction, more photos coming soon. WALK OUT LOT!