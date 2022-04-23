5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New construction walkout ranch loaded w/upgrades! One of the last homes to be built in Andresen Meadows Estates! The ranch plan has a modern farmhouse vibe throughout w/the staircase placed in back of the home creating an unique open floorplan. Vaulted ceiling w/stonefireplace &wood mantel in the family room. REAL wood floors in family room extend into kitchen creating a warm feel against the all-white cabinets. The kitchen appliance package includes a gas range plus a main floor wine/beverage fridge! Quartz in kitchen w/largewalk-in pantry. Wall of windows brings in tons of natural light & covered deck w/maintenance-free decking. Enjoy peaceful nights w/built in stone fireplace creating extra privacy. Huge closet & walk-in tiled shower make the primary suite feel spa-like. 3 bedrooms on main level.Finished basement includes a rec room w/wet bar & island, bedroom, bathroom &walkout patio.