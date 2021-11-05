Katie Day, M: 402-681-4222, katie.day@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Absolutely stunning Elkhorn home in The Prairies. Check out this 5 bed, 5 bath ranch with over 2,100 FSF on the main level plus another 1,750 FSF in LL. Built in 2018, this home has it all and has been meticulously maintained! Beautiful kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with quartz counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with a 2nd full-size fridge plus microwave. Open floor plan with a spacious great room, gas fireplace, shiplap, and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. 3 bed, 3 baths on main level w/ stackable w/d and built-ins in primary bed closet. 2nd stackable W/D on main. LL has 2 BR's, workout/flex room, 2 bathrooms, rec room, snack zone/wet bar plus stackable laundry. Covered deck and fully fenced yard. Just blocks from the neighborhood pool and clubhouse! Showings start November 1st!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
Fremonter faces drug charge
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.