5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000

Katie Day, M: 402-681-4222, katie.day@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Absolutely stunning Elkhorn home in The Prairies. Check out this 5 bed, 5 bath ranch with over 2,100 FSF on the main level plus another 1,750 FSF in LL. Built in 2018, this home has it all and has been meticulously maintained! Beautiful kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with quartz counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with a 2nd full-size fridge plus microwave. Open floor plan with a spacious great room, gas fireplace, shiplap, and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. 3 bed, 3 baths on main level w/ stackable w/d and built-ins in primary bed closet. 2nd stackable W/D on main. LL has 2 BR's, workout/flex room, 2 bathrooms, rec room, snack zone/wet bar plus stackable laundry. Covered deck and fully fenced yard. Just blocks from the neighborhood pool and clubhouse! Showings start November 1st!

