5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $719,000

Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious villa with interior design and appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that you will enjoy, Large kitchen design, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Located on a West facing walkout lot in subdivision. Privada offers a great location and will offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Stop by the Model at 2902 S 209th Court to learn more. Estimated completion date is late December 2022 Price may change depending on final selections.