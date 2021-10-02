Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Open Sat 11-1! Pohlad Custom Home, Inc. presents the NEW "Sierra" 2 story floor plan. This home offers the perfect blend of luxury & functional living space. Quality you can trust...all of the amenities you expect. You will love the Pella windows, wood siding, natural stone with cedar beam detailing. The chef inspired kitchen features a gas range with custom hood vent, gorgeous herringbone tile backsplash, a huge center island for preparing your favorite meal, marble countertops & all of the stainless steel kitchen appliances are included! The main floor private office features a highly sought after deco wall & see through fireplace. The second level boasts 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with easy accessible laundry access. The outdoors will be your oasis whether you are enjoying your morning coffee under the covered front porch or under the huge covered patio out back! Other lots are availabl
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $720,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of child pornography Monday.
An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney raises questions about the behavior of some law enforcement officers in the Fremont area.
- Updated
At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…
- Updated
A Fremont man who was wanted after escaping from community custody by jumping over a fence was arrested Tuesday in Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 26, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after officers were dispatc…
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
- Updated
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has led to vandalism and thief at Fremont High School.
- Updated
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers respo…
- Updated
The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School f…