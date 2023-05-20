Lisa Gell, M: 402-850-6653, lisa.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning ranch style home in Elkhorn's coveted "Prairies" neighborhood is a true gem. Built in 2017 and meticulously maintained, this home features 6 bedrooms, a luxurious primary suite with a fantastic bathroom, and new plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with a walking trail in your backyard, and entertain guests with a wet bar in the basement rec room. Many appliances are included, and the garage nearly fits 4 cars with a durable epoxy finish on the floors. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of paradise with a lawn sprinkler system and rough-in for a hot tub. *note: main floor office can be 6th bedroom*
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pat Brannen admittedly is not a big man.
Former Fremont PD officer Tatum Dobson has filed papers with the state of Nebraska seeking to voluntarily surrender her law enforcement licens…
OMAHA—The waiting might have been the hardest part for the Fremont girl’s 4x400m team.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13, to the 700 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassin…