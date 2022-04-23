5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $739,000

Shawn Prouse, M: 402-955-9058, shawnprouse@gmail.com, https://www.ShawnProuse.com - Custom Home in Spruce Ridge, Elkhorn Ranch 5bd, 3 bth, 3 car w/finished basement. Not only is the desirability of Spruce Ridge and its surrounding areas well known, this house will give you the added benefit of being ultra-custom, well loved, no detail over-looked, living areas both inside and out, perched high on an amazing lot with a view to start or end your day properly. Pre-Inspected, Smart Home, Open concept 5 Bd, 3 baths, 3 car insulated garage w/epoxy floors. Front covered porch, engineered hardwood floors, custom kitchen w/generous pantry, specialty cabinetry, quartz counter tops & oversized island, covered backyard porch w/composite decking. Secluded primary en-suite, 2 additional main floor bedrooms next to a full bath. Drop zone - W/D utility area. Finished basement w/the "ultimate entertainment zone" plus an additional flex room/Home Theater, 2nd full sized basement kitchen w/island, walk-o