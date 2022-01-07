John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - All the upgrades! New construction! Come see this 5-bedroom walkout Ranch on a premier lot in Spruce Ridge. The covered composite deck looks east & sits high w/ great views! Upgraded quartz countertops throughout. The expansive kitchen features custom painted cabinets w/ LG stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, gas cooktop & built in oven. Entire main level has 10 foot walls! Powder 1/2 bathroom on main level. Primary bedroom has an expansive walk-in shower w/ 2-heads plus rain head, double sinks & a walk-in closet. Painted oversize woodwork w/ 2 panel doors. Basement boasts so much extra living space w/ LVT floors, a wet bar & island plus media area & a bonus flex room that would be a perfect office or fitness room. 3 garage spaces w/ immense storage spaces for bikes, ATVs or a boat! Construction upgrades include 50-year siding, heritage roof shingles, electric heat pump, lifetime Pella windo
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $749,000
