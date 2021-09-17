Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Aspen floorplan by Edward Custom Homes is successfully popular bc of its classy functionality! This 1.5 story home is an open concept floorplan w/soaring 2sty ceilings in kitchen, great room &dinette. Floor to ceiling fireplace w/windows surrounding great room +covered deck w/composite decking.Large kitchen island w/waterfall countertops.Custom hood & custom cabinets w/hidden storage, soft close drawers &under cabinet lighting. 1st floor primary suite w/custom wall trim, high end lighting &large walk-in custom closet. Main floor office w/french doors. Useful main floor laundry room w/cabinets, locker system &storage. Cozy space for the kids in the upstairs loft w/built-in desk overlooking the great room. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor with Jack and Jill bedroom/bathroom + add bedroom w/vaulted ceiling and it’s own bathroom. Rec room in LL w/2nd fireplace,custom bar,5th bedroom, bathrm &storage area. Sit
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $749,000
