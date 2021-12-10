5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $750,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Open Sat 12/11/21 from 1-3. Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents the "Sierra" 2 story floor plan. This home offers the perfect blend of luxury & functional living space. Quality you can trust...all of the amenities you expect. You will love the Pella windows, wood siding, natural stone with cedar beam detailing. The chef inspired kitchen features a gas range with custom hood vent, gorgeous herringbone tile backsplash, a huge center island for preparing your favorite meal, marble countertops & stainless steel kitchen appliances. The main floor private office features a highly sought after deco wall & see through fireplace. The second level boasts 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with easy accessible laundry access. The outdoors will be your oasis whether you are enjoying your morning coffee under the covered front porch or under the huge covered patio out back! Other lots are available to build you