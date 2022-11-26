 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $760,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! Buyers get a "Day with the Designer" to choose final selections! Call to see what is left to choose! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and high-end finishes throughout. Right when you step in the front door, you will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island, pantry and all appliances included! Enjoy the large primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated flooring! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with wet bar and fireplace! The basement also features 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the massive covered deck! AMA.

