Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, www.kw.com - Luxury living w/ this custom floor plan by Citadel Signature Homes. Stunning 2 story w/ a finished lower-level walk-out in popular, Pier 15. Complete w/ fabulous views, open floor plan & that extra attention to detail make this move-in ready home look like something straight out of magazine. Kitchen has a large island, stunning hood vent and gas cook-top, and a huge hidden walk-in pantry! Walk out to the large, covered deck w/ lake views! Living room is large enough to entertain w/ a fireplace that makes a gorgeous focal point. The abundance of windows make having bright, natural light easy! Custom blinds included! Drop zone/ mud room area off of the garage. Unique floor plan with hidden stairs to the 2nd level make for a spacious open floor plan. 4 bedrooms & laundry on 2nd floor. Large master suite & walk-in closet. Finished lower level with the same quality of finishes make the basement just as perfect as the
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $760,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A Fremont man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Monday afternoon disturbance complaint in the 1200 block of north Linc…
- Updated
At approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 6, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after s…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
- Updated
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sept. 6, Juan Ramos-Ortiz, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal mischief and chi…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 9:25 p.m., Sept. 4, Shawn A. Karr, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace fo…
- Updated
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and crimi…
- Updated
At approximately 10:45 a.m., Sept. 5, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followi…
The tubes the five people were riding on got caught on some logs. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said it was his department's second water rescue in as many days.