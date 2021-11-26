 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents a brand new "Northface" 2-story. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you with a grand open great room with floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous wood flooring. The chef's kitchen features a large center island and huge walk through pantry. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Move right in time for spring! Currently being built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Ready in April 2022. Elkhorn school district.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces drug charge

Man faces drug charge

At approximately 3:35 p.m., Nov. 23, Jeffrey A. Collins, 32, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 700 …

Fremont police make arrest

Fremont police make arrest

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Nov. 19, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after h…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Emory W. Hecker, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after he threatened the vic…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7:15 a.m., Nov. 22, Fernando Garcia-Juarez, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license…

Board member to step down early

Board member to step down early

PLATTSMOTH – Janet McCartney, who has served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for the past 11 years, has announced she is stepping do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News