5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents a brand new "Northface" 2-story. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you with a grand open great room with floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous wood flooring. The chef's kitchen features a large center island and huge walk through pantry. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Move right in time for spring! Currently being built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Ready in April 2022. Elkhorn school district.