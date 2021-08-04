Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, www.kw.com - **OPEN HOUSE - THURSDAY, August 5 from 4-6pm!!** Luxury living w/ this custom floor plan by Citadel Signature Homes. Stunning 2 story w/ a finished lower-level walk-out in popular, Pier 15. Complete w/ fabulous views, open floor plan & that extra attention to detail make this move-in ready home look like something straight out of magazine. Kitchen has a large island, stunning hood vent and gas cook-top, and a huge hidden walk-in pantry! Walk out to the large, covered deck w/ lake views! Living room is large enough to entertain w/ a fireplace that makes a gorgeous focal point. The abundance of windows make having bright, natural light easy! Custom blinds included! Drop zone/ mud room area off of the garage. Unique floor plan with hidden stairs to the 2nd level make for a spacious open floor plan. 4 bedrooms & laundry on 2nd floor. Large master suite & walk-in closet. Finished lower level with the same quality of f
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000
