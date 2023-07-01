Mandi Lackas, M: 402-657-7676, mandi@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Under Construction comp. 2/1/23.The John T by Jeff Wearden Homes! 5 bed 4 bath split ranch carefully designed to create inviting open space & providing privacy to primary suite! No detail missed, no wasted or unused space, super functional! Laundry access from garage entry, primary closet then to primary bath which includes free-standing soaker tub, dbl vanities & large WI shower. Powder bath conveniently located behind kitchen & off garage entry. All bedrooms w/walk-in closets, bed 2&3 w/Hollywood bath for privacy & convenience. Gas run to stove, large hidden pantry. Gas fireplace w/custom shelving & hearth seat. Large open finished basement w/wet bar & 6'x9' wine/whiskey cellar! 2 beds in basement w/HUGE closets & 3/4 bath. Game area off wet bar & 13'x14' flex room! Smart thermostat system w/Ranch Zone System which includes ML & LL zones for heating/cooling comfort. The John T is full of upgrad