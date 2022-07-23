 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000

Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - This gorgeous ranch features everything you are looking for - Open Concept floor plan, Large Kitchen Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Vaulted ceilings, Covered Patio, Media Room, Wet Bar, Primary Suite with walk in shower, walk in closet, soaker tub, dual sinks and lots of natural light. 4 Car garage, all high end materials and still time to choose finishes and make it yours! Photos are of previous build and finishes are subject to change. Call today for more information.

