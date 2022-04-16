 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000

Andrea Critser, M: 402-536-9860, andrea@covetrealestate.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Pre-inspected! Showings begin Friday, April 15. Stunning, like-new ranch in Elkhorn South Schools! Why wait to build? This bright and airy floor plan boasts hardwood floors, a gas cooktop, large kitchen island, and quartz countertops. The lower level is perfect for entertaining a bar and theater room! The backyard is a peaceful retreat with a saltwater pool and gas firepit overlooking the tree line with no rear neighbors. Don't miss this one!

