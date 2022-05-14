5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000

Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Al Belt Custom Homes 2-story in popular Andresen Meadows Estates neighborhood! West facing walk-out 5 BR/5 BA home with 4-car tandem garage. For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Huge eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Great room with stone fireplace, main floor office, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, stand-alone tub, walk-in shower and double vanities. Finished lower level features massive rec room, loaded wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom. Pella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Photos are of similar home.