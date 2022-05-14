Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Agent has equity. New construction home estimated completion 2/2023. Custom ranch on a flat lot with finished lower level. Home will include high end custom finishes. Main level primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry. Large walk-in pantry and a chef's kitchen. Lower level includes 2 bedrooms (room to add a 3rd bedroom) and a full bath as well as a wet bar and family room. Some changes may have been made to the floorplan. Based upon time, buyer may be able to make finish selections. All dates and cost are subject to change.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $787,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded at 1:51 a.m. May 8 to the 1400 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a disturbance.
Police arrest Fremont woman
For students, the last day of school usually means a three-month break from textbooks, lectures, and all that homework. But for two retiring t…
Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:51 p.m. May 8 to the 1900 block of North Clarkson Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. May 8 to the 700 block of North William Avenue in reference to an unknown party continually kno…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
KEARNEY—A 36-year-old record fell and a district title was brought home from the A-1 district meet Tuesday by the Fremont girls track team.
Fremont Police responded at 2:06 a.m. May 12 to a residence in the 700 block of West 11th Street with the Fremont Fire Department for a medica…
Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:05 a.m. May 8 to a business parking lot in the 600 block of East 23rd Street. The caller had conc…