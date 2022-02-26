Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - OPEN THIS SUNDAY 2/27/22 FROM 1-3. Brand new construction, MOVE IN READY! Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents their state-of-the-art "Northface" home. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you on the main floor with an executive office or formal dining room. The grand open great room features a jaw dropping floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous 3/4" wood flooring. In the chef's kitchen you will find a large center island to prepare your favorite meals, spacious dining area and a huge walk through pantry with tons of storage. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Professionally designed landscaping and designer colors throughout the home. Move right in time for spring! Built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Elkhorn school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.
“Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry when I take you out in the surrey ...”
A Fremont woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Feb. 18.