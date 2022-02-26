 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $800,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - OPEN THIS SUNDAY 2/27/22 FROM 1-3. Brand new construction, MOVE IN READY! Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents their state-of-the-art "Northface" home. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you on the main floor with an executive office or formal dining room. The grand open great room features a jaw dropping floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous 3/4" wood flooring. In the chef's kitchen you will find a large center island to prepare your favorite meals, spacious dining area and a huge walk through pantry with tons of storage. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Professionally designed landscaping and designer colors throughout the home. Move right in time for spring! Built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Elkhorn school district.

