Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Contract Pending. Al Belt Custom Homes 2-story model...now For Sale in popular Andresen Meadows Estates neighborhood! End of April 2023 occupancy! West facing walk-out 5 BR/5 BA home with 4-car tandem garage. For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Huge eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Great room with stone fireplace, main floor office, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, stand-alone tub, walk-in shower and double vanities. Finished lower level features massive rec room, loaded wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom. Pella windows, super insulation package. Instant equity...cost to rebuild would be 812K! Move in before Summer!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $811,000
