CUSTOM home built by Citadel Signature Homes. Stunning 2 story w/ a finished lower-level walk-out in popular, Pier 15. This luxury home boasts an open floor plan that is perfect for a cozy night or a large gathering. Kitchen has a large island, abundant storage with designer touches sprinkled throughout, it also features a huge hidden walk-in pantry! Walk out to the large, covered deck just a block away from the lake. The Living room is filled with light and you can catch a peek of the lake from the living room and deck views. Cozy up to fireplace that makes a gorgeous focal point in the cold months. Custom blinds included! Drop zone/ mud room area off of the garage. Unique floor plan with hidden stairs to the 2nd level make for a spacious open floor plan. 4 bedrooms & laundry on 2nd floor. Large master suite & walk-in closet with a custom spa like bath. Finished lower lever done by the builder with expert quality. Do not wait CALL today