Welcome to this architectural 1.5 story masterpiece providing the perfect sanctuary for relaxation & indulgence. Nestled on a incredible lot, this home offers a slice of paradise w/ an outdoor covered patio, fabulous fire pit, full fenced backyard & walk to the Prairies Pool.The kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, featuring quartz countertops, a sprawling island, custom cabinetry & double entrance pantry. Top-of-the-line appliances elevate the cooking experience.The open-concept living area boasts a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, dramatic ceiling heights & ample natural light adding to the breathtaking appeal. Retreat to the main floor primary suite, a tranquil haven with luxurious finishes & a spa-like en-suite bathroom. Main floor office offers a private workspace for productivity & an oversized built in dropzone creates an ideal space for all your on the go gear. Descend to the finished basement—a versatile space perfect for entertaining featuring a sunken bar opening up to all.