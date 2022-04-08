 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $825,000

Maureen Quinlan, M: 402-690-9354, tmquinlan34@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/maureen.quinlan - This is the most amazing home in Wingate Ranches. Unique features you will not find elsewhere, Incredible large lot that backs to trees. One of the best lots in Wingate Ranches. This home has 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. The lower Level is one of a kind. It has a large wet bar with kegorator 2 taps and refrigerator. It has a Speak Easy/hidden room Its a wonderful place to entertain. The main floor office has sliding barn doors and is very private. The open kitchen has a large pantry over looks the living room. It has a large island. Primary bedroom is large and very private. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Elkhorn School district.

