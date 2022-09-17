5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, https://www.owensregroup.com - Contemporary 1.5 Story that will far exceed your expectations! Nestled on a south-facing,private lot,it's stellar design offers an abundance of space & upgraded features throughout!Step inside to fall in love w/ the soaring ceilings,neutral paint,custom lighting & spacious main floor. The expansive great room offers incredible windows,is open to the chef's kitchen w/ massive walk-in pantry/dual ovens/quartz counters & is ideal for hosting anything you dream! The primary suite is the epitome of relaxation w/ it's spa-like bath w/ walk-in tile shower & oversized closet w/ laundry! The 2nd floor boasts a cozy loft,2nd laundry plus each bedroom offers bath access & walk-in closets too!The finished basement is a prime hang-out spot w/ it's 5th bed,rec room & ample storage! The real star of this phenomenal gem is the peaceful,backyard oasis & the ultimate hangout spot w/ an in-ground sports pool & plenty of