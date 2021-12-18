 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

Mandi Lackas, M: 402-657-7676, mandi@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Introducing the newest build by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. This gorgeous new construction home in Silverleaf will sit on a large corner lot, backing to a generous greenspace. Surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscape, there are impeccable views all around. Garage space galore with 2 oversized split garages, one with access to the lower level. Featuring a primary suite wing with in-law suite on the opposite side of the home. Managing your day to day life is definitely easier with this large home management center. Custom kitchen with adjacent sub kitchen providing plenty of extra storage and even has access to the garage. This home is going to be a breath-taking showstopper - yet full of function and designed for the convenience of every day living! Photos will be added as the construction gets underway and throughout the process!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces weapon charges

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Man faces drug charge

Man faces drug charge

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News