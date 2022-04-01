Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - OPEN THUR 4:30-6:30.Stunning 5 bed home overlooking pond #3 in Five Fountains. This 1.5 story home has an innovated floor plan you'll fall in love with. Main floor features hard wood floors, spacious kitchen opening to 2 story family room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace & adjacent to the 3 story atrium leading to the LL. The main floor also features formal dining room, office & hearth room. The primary suite is complete w/ walk-in closet, heated tile floors, walk-in tile shower, dual vanities & whirlpool tub. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs each with walk-in closets, including a guest suite with private bath + bedrooms 3 & 4 with jack/ jill baths + additional storage area. The walkout LL is an entertainer's dream with huge wet bar and spacious rec room area. LL also has 5th bedroom with private bath + a 1/2 bath off the wet bar area. Backyard boasts beautiful views, easy access to walk
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched this past weekend to the 1400 block of Ohio Street in reference to an assault.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Police arrest Fremont woman
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.