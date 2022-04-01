5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - OPEN THUR 4:30-6:30.Stunning 5 bed home overlooking pond #3 in Five Fountains. This 1.5 story home has an innovated floor plan you'll fall in love with. Main floor features hard wood floors, spacious kitchen opening to 2 story family room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace & adjacent to the 3 story atrium leading to the LL. The main floor also features formal dining room, office & hearth room. The primary suite is complete w/ walk-in closet, heated tile floors, walk-in tile shower, dual vanities & whirlpool tub. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs each with walk-in closets, including a guest suite with private bath + bedrooms 3 & 4 with jack/ jill baths + additional storage area. The walkout LL is an entertainer's dream with huge wet bar and spacious rec room area. LL also has 5th bedroom with private bath + a 1/2 bath off the wet bar area. Backyard boasts beautiful views, easy access to walk