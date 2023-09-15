You'll love this awe-inspiring French modern MAXIM HOMES new construction home with massive windows and custom finishes throughout. Step in from the garage to find a generous drop-zone, leading to the kitchen w/ walk-in pantry. Quartz countertops adorn the kitchen with touches of wood, and all NEW stainless-steel appliances included. Upstairs, the generous master suite features separate oversized double vanities, makeup area, custom tile walk-in shower w/ tub & huge closet. The primary bath leads to the second level laundry area which also has easy access to the additional 3 bedrooms directly from the hallway. In the basement, you'll love the full wet bar with dishwasher, 5th bed + bath, and huge entertainment space.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $889,000
