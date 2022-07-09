 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $924,900

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $924,900

Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Agent has equity in subject property. Gorgeous custom new construction on a private lot backing to trees and a trail. Builder is able to customize home to buyers specifications. AMA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News