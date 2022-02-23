Aubrey Sookram, M: 402-570-6910, aubrey@thebrileyteam.com, www.bhhsamb.com - There is nothing quite like the Hamptons! Don't miss your chance at this gorgeous 5 bed, 4 bath walkout ranch on OVER a half acre lot overlooking the neighborhood and your own sparkling pool! The large walk-in pantry will keep your counters clear! The main floor features two dedicated bedrooms and a bedroom/office flex space. The large primary suite is heaven, with a double sided fireplace, tiled shower, clawfoot tub, and generous walk-in closet. Enter the flexroom through a set of stunning French doors, and from that, the world is your oyster! As you descend the stairs, you will be delighted by the open and airy feel of the expansive walkout basement, featuring a large wet bar with full sized refrigerator, a private wine room, and a recessed entertaining space with a cozy stone fireplace, perfect for movie nights and gamedays! In addition, you will find two very large bedrooms, and an abundance of storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $925,000
