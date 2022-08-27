5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $968,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - The Savannah 2-story by Edward Custom Homes. This home is designed with class, ease and a touch of coastal elegance. When you enter the front door and step into the great room the flow is natural and welcoming. The unique skylights and beams on the main level bring in loads of natural light which illuminate the large kitchen and oversized island. Custom hood and custom cabinets with hidden pantry, soft close drawers, under cabinet lighting and a high-end appliance package. Designer lighting and plumbing throughout. The staircase is hidden towards the back of the home to the give the house a very open feel. Four bedrooms on the second floor. Hollywood style setup in the Jack and Jill bathroom. Step up into the primary suite with walk-in primary shower. Large recreational room, 5th bedroom, bathroom and large wet bar in the basement. Additional highlights include main floor office, large