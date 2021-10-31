 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Scribner - $65,000

Nick Benjamin, M: 402-609-6199, nick.benjamin@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Spacious 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Handyman special. Sold As-Is. AMA.

