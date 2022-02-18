Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Contract Pending Spectacular all-brick 5 bedroom, 4 bath ranch with walkout basement nestled on just over 34 acres with breathtaking views. Other amenities you’ll fall in love with include maple floors & trim, custom birch cabinets, soapstone countertops, & copper island in the kitchen. Dual sided wood fireplace w/gas starter, heated tile floors in the primary and lower level bathrooms, dual closets in the master, mudroom, lower level office, & a laundry area on both floors. Animal lovers, this property is MADE for YOU! Your animals will all feel right at home! This acreage is complete with a steel horse barn featuring 3 bays, a tack room, and attached outdoor chicken run. You’ll feel secure letting your other furry family members run free thanks to the underground fence. Store all your acreage maintenance vehicles and equipment in the 48 x 34 outbuilding with overhead door and additional covered parking area. Call today
5 Bedroom Home in Scribner - $849,500
