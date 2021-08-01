5 Bedroom Home in Scribner - $89,000

Nick Benjamin, M: 402-609-6199, nick.benjamin@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Spacious 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, centrally located within walking distance to the local school, City Park and downtown area. If the location doesn’t impress you, the private corner, double lot will. Once inside, you’ll love the interior architectural elements including original wood floors under the carpets, wood base and trim, living room columns, entryway pocket doors and ornate wood stairs. High ceilings and large bay windows allow bountiful natural light inside. This home boasts over 4,000 square feet per county records, with large bedrooms and living spaces for the entire family. Plenty of space for kids to play games in the yard or family get-togethers inside. A 2-car garage, carport and additional parking pad for your tools and toys round out the features this home has to offer. This home is ready for someone to renovate, rejuvenate and bring it back to its original charm. Sold As-Is.