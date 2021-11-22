 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,160,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,160,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - CONTRACT PENDING. Looking for your own private resort? Look no further than luxury on the water at Mallard Landing! Beautifully designed 1.5 story complete with outdoor living to capture your vacation everyday living. Features 2 story entry, soaring ceilings & windows light and bright. Gourmet kitchen with huge butlers pantry opens to great room with new stone floor to ceiling fireplace area, built in cabinets deck access with cozy sitting area with fireplace overlooking the lake. Rainy days? Don't worry this home is complete with your own theater room! Basement rec room area has new fireplace, luxury full kitchen in the basement with double islands! Outside enjoy the lake with your own dock or sit around the firepit for chilly days. Too many details come and see it!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Man arrested after chase

Man arrested after chase

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News