Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - CONTRACT PENDING. Looking for your own private resort? Look no further than luxury on the water at Mallard Landing! Beautifully designed 1.5 story complete with outdoor living to capture your vacation everyday living. Features 2 story entry, soaring ceilings & windows light and bright. Gourmet kitchen with huge butlers pantry opens to great room with new stone floor to ceiling fireplace area, built in cabinets deck access with cozy sitting area with fireplace overlooking the lake. Rainy days? Don't worry this home is complete with your own theater room! Basement rec room area has new fireplace, luxury full kitchen in the basement with double islands! Outside enjoy the lake with your own dock or sit around the firepit for chilly days. Too many details come and see it!
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,160,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
Since opening the new location for Care Corps LifeHouse’s Thriftology store, Executive Managing Director Julie Sleister said the reaction has …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…
The writing wasn’t on a wall.