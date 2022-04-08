Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Arguably the best lot on the lake! This ranch home is in pristine condition w/updates everywhere! Enjoy the beautiful lake views starting from the moment you enter through the double doors. Updated kitchen w/new quartz, double ovens and gas range. Living room has new wood floors, wooden beam details &custom wood mantel w/built ins. Large primary suite. 2 additional bedrooms on main level. Newly remodeled laundry room! Lower level remodeled w/extra large custom bar &stone accents. Additional bedroom, bath, rec room & custom wine room for entertaining. Don’t forget the lake room which can store all the fun toys for summer time! The backyard oasis is truly one of a kind w/ extensive outdoor living set up & pavers throughout. Built in granite table w/firepit, two separate fire pit spaces and stunning full-coverage pergola with fireplace. One of the lakes largest beaches. Don’t forget the 5
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Police arrest man for child abuse
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Man arrested on multiple charges
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.