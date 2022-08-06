Dustin Hill, M: 402-850-1611, dustin.hill@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with 195 ft of sandy beachfront overlooking the "no wake" portion of the lake or as residents like to call "Party Cove". Boasting over 5500 finished square feet of luxury living space You will have to see for yourself the attention to detail and quality finish as the amenities are too many to list including ceiling heights of 12 ft on main, high end appliances, custom tile throughout, custom closets. Outside you will find the perfect space to entertain with 2 covered patios with amazing water views in every direction. When you are done playing in the lake hop right into the pool to cool off and relax. AMA Agent has equity and Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Nebraska
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A four-vehicle accident that occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday closed U.S. Highway 77 just south of the Platte River Bridge near Valley View Golf Course.
A Sioux City, Iowa, woman has died after a four-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Plat…
A Fremont Police officer shot a 34-year-old local man, who was on parole, after the suspect entered a home early Saturday morning in the 1400 …
One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Fremont for the Wednesday, Aug. 3, drawing is holding a ticket worth $198,000.
The crash occurred on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has hired three new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year.
Fremont Police officers responded to a four-car accident on Wednesday at 23rd and Main streets.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol, said the state patrol is investigating the connection between the two fires. He asked anybody with information to contact the state patrol at 402-479-4921.
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
A Fremont man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a Mercedes SUV, led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Seward County and crashed in west Lincoln.