5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,699,999

Maxim Homes Presents "The Key West at Bluewater"! This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is the true embodiment of elegance. The modern curb appeal featuring dual garages, modern lighting and landscaping and a one of a kind architecture this home is a true stunner from the moment you pull into the oversized driveway. Upon entering the oversized solid wood double doors you will find a beautiful heated tile floor and fireplace wall, massive windows looking over your inground pool and a beautiful view of Bluewater lake. The high end kitchen features an oversized quartz island. For the true entertainers this home features a "lake room" off the back of the home featuring a full bar, a large living space, plenty of hook ups for TVs and a large glass sliding door providing easy access to the covered patio fireplace and pool area. The primary bedroom features a private fireplace, elegant modern lighting, a private way to the patio. This home truly has it all!! estimated completion date is August 2022.

