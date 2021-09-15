 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $849,999

Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This Beautiful 1.5 story home located on 20 acres features 5 bedrooms and 4 bath areas. Formal & informal dining, powder room & main floor laundry. The 20x24 great room provides a scenic view for miles. The upstairs features two bedrooms & full bath. Finished basement has family room and living room with fireplace. Basement also includes a full kitchen & 8x52 foot storage room. A office & full bath plus 2 bedrooms finish out the basement area. Low Taxes. Large Outbuilding, pool, sprinklers, setup for horses, shed for livestock, & coop for chickens. This acreage has it all! 25 minutes to Lincoln or Omaha! AMA

